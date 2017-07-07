Man arrested after woman is 'raped' in woodland near Stanley Park

A 51-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of rape after an alleged attack in woodland close to Stanley Park.

Police were called shortly after 5pm yesterday to a report a 59-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted in a wooded area close to Woodside Drive, off East Park Drive.

In a statement, Lancashire Constabulary said: "Enquiries are ongoing but police believe the victim and the arrested man are previously known to each other."