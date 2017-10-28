Man arrested after climbing metal posts under Blackpool's North Pier

A man was discovered climbing metal posts under the North Pier in Blackpool tonight.

He was arrested by police at the scene just before 5pm.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood along with a team from Lytham were also called to the incident.

In a statement issued by HM Coastguard Fleetwood on their Facebook page a spokesman said: "Considering the sea state at this time of day, an incoming tide along with high winds, this was a very foolhardy action and could have become not only a casualty but should he had fallen into the water, another sad statistic on the number of people who die on the Fylde coast due to being foolish."