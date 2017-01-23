Man arrested after car smashes into traffic light on the Prom

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and failing to provide a breath test following an accident on the Promenade earlier this morning.

The 27-year-old, from Liverpool, was held in Bolton Street, South Shore, after a Ford C-Max smashed into a traffic light close to the junction with Station Road – and near the Velvet Coaster pub.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said officers were initially called to reports of an ‘altercation’ between a man and a woman at the Travelodge in Balmoral Road at around 2.25am.

“The man was reported to have caused damage to the hotel and then got into a car,” she said.

Pictures taken at the scene, tweeted by the road policing unit, showed the traffic light bent at an almost 45 degree angle, debris on the pavement and road, and damage to the front left side of the people carrier.