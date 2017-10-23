Man, 65, beat off attackers who grabbed and punched him in Bispham ‘without provocation’

A 65-year-old man beat off two attackers who grabbed him from behind before punching him without provocation, police said.

The man was targeted on the Prom at Bispham after getting off a tram close to Madison Avenue.

He was walking towards Bispham tram station when he grabbed by one man and hit in the face by the other, at around 8.30pm on Friday, October 6, the force said yesterday.

Despite suffering superficial cuts to his face, he ‘fought back’ and both men – wearing black clothing and speaking with Burnley or Bolton accents – fled.

PC Mark Finch, of Fleetwood Police, said: “If you witnessed the attack or saw two men running away from the scene at the time of the incident, please contact police.”

Witnesses have been asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number WD1706713.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.