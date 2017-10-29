Man, 49, charged after 'anti-paedophile' sting operation on Blackpool's North Pier

Have your say

A Blackpool man has been charged following a sting operation by an ‘anti-paedophile’ group.

The 49-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Saturday, October 28) after police in Blackpool were contacted by an online anti-paedophile group.

They claimed the man, who was on the North Pier, thought he was meeting a teenage girl for sexual activity.

A police spokesperson said: “The man has been charged with attempt to cause / incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempt to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming. He has been remanded in custody.”

He will appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, October 30) morning.

Speaking to the Gazette, Chris Tik of the anti-paedophile group, said: “The guy approached one of our decoys online. He started sending vile chat messages to who he thought was a 13-year-old.

“He initially arranged to meet her and said he was going to bring her a stick of rock which is how we identified him.”

Early on Saturday morning Chris and other members of the group headed down to Blackpool’s North Pier to confront the man.

Chris said: “As we were walking back up the pier to meet the group we saw him so we got the group together and we approached the guy.”

The group asked him his name and then asked him who he was at the pier to meet.

Chris said: “He was there to met a 13 year old girl.

“We just asked him questions and he didn’t really respond.

“Then the police officer came down and arrested him and put him in the van.”