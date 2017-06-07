Man, 40, arrested in connection with KFC raid

Police are questioning a man arrested on suspicion of carrying out an armed raid on a Fleetwood store

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening following a dramatic search in the Bold Street area of the port

A major operation was launched following reports a Police Community Support Officer had been threatened with a ​small handgun similar to that used in a raid at KFC on Lord Street on Monday night, in which £600 was stolen.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs, Burglary and possession of a firearm with intent.