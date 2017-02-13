Man, 29, arrested after car chase across Fylde coast

Police officers chased a car across the Fylde coast after a break-in at a commercial property in South Shore in the early hours of this morning.
The pursuit started after officers were called to a burglary in Lytham Road at 12.15am, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Two men had entered a property and taken a quantity of cash,” he told The Gazette.
“The pair made off from the scene in a car and were pursued by police into St Annes.”
A 29-year-old man from Morecambe was arrested in Lime Grove at 1.30am, and was still in custody this morning.
