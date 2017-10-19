Ma Kelly’s brawl victim left bleeding and unconscious from single punch

A man has admitted throwing a punch with such a force it knocked his victim unconscious, a court has heard.

A 46-year-old man was left bleeding on the pavement outside Ma Kelly’s bar on Lytham Road, Blackpool at 2.30am on Sunday morning.

He suffered a severe fracture across his jaw line, District Judge Jeff Brailsford was told at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Steven Ralston, 27, of Osborne Road, Blackpool admitted malicious wounding.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said an altercation started in the bar and several people were ejected.

Outside the bar he decided to take revenge on the person he believed had attacked his friend and he punched the 46-year-old, who was knocked out for five minutes.

Ralston gave himself up to police three days later.

David Charnley, defending, said: “He is very remorseful for what he did.”

He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on November 22.