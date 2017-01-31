Lytham doctor accused of sex offences

A hospital doctor accused of sex attacks on young girls has made his first appearance at court.

Benjamin Brooks, 27, of Nile Close, Lytham Quays, Lytham, who works at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, faces three offences of sexual assault.

One of the sexual assaults is alleged to have taken place on a 10-year-old girl and the other two are said to have been committed on 13-year-old girls. The sex attacks are alleged to have happened on the street in Blackpool between November 14 and November last year.

Brooks also faces three charges of intimidating a victim assisting in the investigation of an offence with the intent to obstruct or pervert the investigation.

The intimidation offences are said to have taken place in Blackpool and Fleetwood between January 25 and 27 this year. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Allan Cobain, did not ask for bail for Brooks and said his client would not indicate pleas to the offences at that stage.

Brooks was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 15 by Blackpool magistrates.