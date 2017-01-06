Knifeman ‘cut himself’ during row before going on rampage through Carleton

A knifeman cut himself at a house in Carleton before threatening people outside, police said.

Officers were called to Blackpool Road at around 8pm yesterday to reports of a ‘domestic incident’, a spokeswoman for the force said.

She added: “During the incident, a man injured himself with a knife before leaving the address. He then made threats towards other members of the public with a knife.”

Witnesses described seeing the man run into a nearby shop waving a knife before pulling a passing motorist from their car and holding the blade to their throat.

“The police arrived quickly and the man threw the knife down and legged it,” she said. “My partner was in the shop at the time holding the door shut from him. He said no-one seems hurt but the police were trying to keep the bloke from heading to the Castle Gardens.”

Another added: “I drove by and they had him in handcuffs in someone’s front garden in Bispham Road.”

* A 31-year-old Blackpool man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife. He was treated at the Victoria Hospital before being taken into custody, where he remains.