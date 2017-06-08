Judge’s mercy on Blackpool drug dealer

A dad who owed a drug debt to dealers has been given a two year jail term, suspended for two years after being caught storing and dealing cocaine.

Jamie Warren, 29, of Warley Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and possessing ketamine.

Preston Crown Court heard he came to police’s attention while they were observing other suspected drug criminals during Op Godiva – a large scale operation to thwart class A drug supply, and although not a direct target of that operation, officers stop searched his BMW on the car park near the Odeon on Rigby Road on September 16.

Peter Barr, prosecuting, said: “The car was stopped and searched and and in a glass case in the driver’s door was found four small snap bags of cocaine. There was also found £200 in the central console and £20 in a glove pocket.

“Addresses linked to the the defendant were searched.

“As part of this search 1.13g of ketamine was discovered and a total of 16.51g of cocaine in various wraps described as snap seal bags. One of the seizures was 13.8g and that was 25 snap bags of cocaine with a purity of 71 per cent.”

Warren admitted the offences on the basis he owed a £750 drug debt and agreed to store cocaine to pay it off.

Mr Barr added: “Some of the wraps he stored were underweight because he was taking some of the drug for himself and he had the scales to check they weren’t too underweight.”

Defending, Julie Taylor, said: “He’d accrued a drug debt. He was trying to pay off that debt and was under some pressure but what is significant is he’s a man with Asperger’s syndrome and was more susceptible to peer pressure and trying to fit in with those around him.”

The court heard he was released from prison in 2014 and was clean of drugs, but in 2015 his partner fell pregnant and he struggled to deal with the stress and in January 2016 he began to use cocaine, eventually owing £750 to dealers.

His debt was reduced by £20 to £30 each time he stored drugs and threats were made to him and his family.

Recorder Harry Narayan said references had shown an indication he was capable of putting drug dealing behind him and leading a productive life. He added: “Your own efforts have persuaded me that I shall impose a suspended sentence.”

He imposed a 30 day rehabilitation activity.