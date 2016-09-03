Joyrider revs at police in Sierra drama

A police officer had to twice leap for his life after a joyriding learner driver panicked in a car he had taken.

Callum Quinn collided with a wall in the £25,000 Ford Sierra Cosworth then reversed toward the officer forcing him to jump out of the way, before setting off over a footpath causing the officer to have to spring out of the way again on August 12.

Quinn had taken the car from a friend’s mother and had shown off as he drove two friends around.

The owner had had three car repairers look at the vehicle after the crash and they had said it may have to be written off.

Quinn, 21, of Sedburgh Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, taking a car, driving without insurance and not in accordance with his learner’s licence.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks jail suspended for 12 months, put on a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to pay £300 compensation with £85 costs plus £115, banned from driving for 12 months and told to take an extended retest by Blackpool magistrates.

Police in an unmarked car saw him speeding at 50mph on Park Road and they positioned their vehicle in front of the Cosworth when it slowed.

Quinn revved the engine and crashed into a wall on Newhouse Road, then narrowly missed a police officer twice as he made his getaway, before crashing the car again further up the road.

Quinn was ashamed and remorseful about what he had done.