JAILED: Career crook burgled trio of hotels just three days after prison release

A prolific burglar targeted three Blackpool hotels just three days after being released from prison.

David Brewer, 36, of no fixed address, was sent back to jail for three years by Recorder Harry Narayan after Preston Crown Court was told he burgled businesses in the resort during a theft spree between Friday, September 29 and Monday, October 2.

Prosecutor Susan Carter said he was spotted by an eagle-eyed security guard at the Savoy Hotel looking into vehicles on the car park, before throwing missiles in a bid to break into nearby holiday apartments, on October 2.

She said: “Police arrived fairly promptly. They went into the ground floor. He had broken a window to get in, and torn down an internal door to a boiler room which caused considerable damage amounting to £1,500.

“As the officers entered, the offender retreated, going out of a different door, but into the arms of a waiting police officer.”

By then, officers were already investigating a burglary at 12.37am on September 29 at the Cliffs Hotel, and one the following day at the New President hotel.

Brewer, who has 48 convictions for 114 offences, admitted stealing a £400 laptop and some sweets from the Cliffs, and the till from the New President hotel.

The court heard he sold the laptop, but when he smashed the till he found it had no cash inside.

He told officers he had been released from prison ‘short of money’ and was looking for somewhere to sleep.

Defending, Paul Robinson added: “He has an unenviable record.”