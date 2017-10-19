Jail for burglar who targeted Blackpool hotels

A burglar who targeted hotels in Blackpool has been jailed for 30 months.

James Reece Morrison, 20, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, admitted stealing a guest’s Audi A5 after burgling car keys from the Stuart Hotel on Clifton Drive on August 30.

He admitted driving while disqualified and uninsured, and making off without payment.

In a further case Morrison admitted burgling the Kensington Hotel on South Promenade the same day.

Preston Crown Court heard a hotel guest at Stuart Hotel, which is run by David Wood, had been told he could park his Audi on the hotel owner’s driveway around 50m away as there was no room at the hotel, and he left his key at the reception.

Lisa Worsley, prosecuting, added: “At some time between 12.30am and 6am on August 30 the Stuart Hotel was broken into by the forcing of patio doors.

“Mr Wood discovered the break in at 6am when he arrived at the hotel. There was a large amount of spirits, champagne and beer stolen.

“He didn’t notice the Audi key had gone missing at that stage but was subsequently informed. The victim asked if he had moved his car.”

Police spotted the stolen car driving south towards St Annes on Clifton Drive North at 9.45pm, and four fled the car when it was blocked.

During his interview he suggested on the evening he had “been at his grandma’s watching TV with his mother”.

Mr Wood said a patio was damaged beyond repair, that the theft of the laptop lead to double bookings, and the hotel paid £500 compensation to the car owner.