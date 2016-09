Police are investigating a fire that damaged the pavilion in Stanley Park, Blackpool.

Firefighters were called out to the park at 4pm on Saturday, after reports from the public.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “We had reports that kids had caused a fire against the pavilion, near to the netball courts.

“By the time we arrived, the fire had spread to the pavilion and caused some damage.

“Police are now investigating.”