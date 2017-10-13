Investigation after 'suspicious' van fire in Ansdell

A "suspicious" blaze that started in a van on the driveway of a home in Ansdell could easily have spread to the property, say fire services.

Firefighters from Lytham were called to a property on Blackpool Road following a 999 call just after 1.30am on Friday, 13 October.

Pictures revealed by firefighters show the van was severely damaged in the blaze

Crews arrived to find the van fully alight in close proximity to the family home.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We arrived to find the van well alight on the driveway of a house.

"As it was in very near to the building our main concern was that if anyone was still inside the house they would have been badly affected by smoke.

"We quickly established that nobody remained in the property and began work to limit the spread of the fire.

The cab of the van was gutted by the fire

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus directed hose reels at the fire.

"The cab and engine compartment of the van were severely fire damaged.

"The owners of the van did everything they could and were right to get out of their house.

"We would always advise anyone in a similar situation to get out, stay out and call us out.

"The fire is thought to have been started deliberately and a joint investigation alongside the Police is underway."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Crews remained at the scene for around one-and-a-half hours.

A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.