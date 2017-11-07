Investigation after 'suspicious' garage fire in Cleveleys

An investigation has been launched into a suspicious garage fire in Cleveleys, say fire services.

Two engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended a domestic garage fire on Manor Drive in Cleveleys on Monday November 6 at around 5.30pm.

Crews battled the blaze using hose reels and breaking in tools.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters used one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and breaking in tools to extinguish the fire.

"The fire was of suspicious origin and the police were informed."

Nobody was injured during the incident.