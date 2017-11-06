Investigation after fire completely destroys garage in South Shore

An investigation has been launched after a fire raged through a garage in South Shore.

The blaze was described as "well alight" when firefighters arrived at the scene on St Martin's Road at around 11.30pm on Sunday, November 5.

Crews used two hose reels to extinguish the fire which completely destroyed the garage.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We turned out to a fire at a garage in South Shore.

"We got there to find it was well alight and used two hose reels to battle the blaze.

"A fire investigation is underway to establish the cause which is being treated as unexplained."

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of a fire at a garage.

"It is not clear at this stage how it started."

Nobody was injured during the incident.