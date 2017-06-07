Inquest set to open into death of Blackpool mum killed in bomb blast

An inquest will be opened on Friday into the death of Blackpool mum Jane Tweddle who was caught up in the Manchester terror attack.

Jane, 51, a receptionist at South Shore Academy in Lytham Road was killed in a suicide blast at Manchester Arena last month.

The inquests into the deaths of all 22 Manchester Arena bombing victims are to open tomorrow.

Manchester’s senior coroner, Nigel Meadows, has confirmed he will open the formal process at 10.30am sitting at Manchester Civil Justice Centre.All 22 inquests are expected to be adjourned immediately after being opened, pending completion of the ongoing police investigation.

Jane had travelled to the arena with a friend who was picking up her children from an Ariana Grande concert.

Salman Abedi detonated what is believed to have been a suitcase bomb in the foyer of the arena, where parents were waiting, minutes after the end of the concert.

Floral tributes remain outside the Blackpool high school at which mum-of-three Jane worked.