Indecent pictures guilty plea

A man has admitted making indecent photographs of children – some at the highest level of depravity.

Ian Hodkinson, 52, of Langdale Road, Mereside, pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent pictures of children and one offence of possessing 389 indecent images of children, between June and November last year at Blackpool.

Magistrates bailed Hodkinson to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 12 for sentence.