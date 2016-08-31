‘I am a drunken idiot’ says defendant

A street drinker who deliberately defied police orders told an officer “I am a drunken idiot.”

Daniel Morris, 30, of Trent Road, South Shore, was found guilty of failing to comply with a police constable’s instruction not to consume alcohol in a designated public place, after a trial in his absence.

He was fined £60 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool Magistrates’ Court. Prosecutor, Chrissie Hunt, said a police officer on foot patrol on the resort’s Lytham Road saw Morris drinking from a can of lager on June 20 at 7pm.

The officer told him he was in an area where drinking on the street was not allowed and told him to stop.

When Morris realised his can was going to be taken from him he walked quickly over the road drinking from the can.