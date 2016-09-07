Hunt for woman who took dog from outside supermarket this afternoon

A dog was stolen from outside a supermarket in Poulton town centre earlier this afternoon.

The small black Patterdale Terrier was tied up outside Booths when a woman approached, untied it, and led it away, police said.

Officers have now released a picture, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, of a woman they want to speak to about the theft, which happened at 12.45pm, at the entrance facing the Teanlowe Centre car park.

Information can be reported to police by calling 101, quoting LC-2016-09-07-0722.