Hunt for two men after car overturns in St Michael’s

A man has been arrested after a car overturned in St Michael’s.

Two other men, believed to have fled the scene, are now being hunted by police following the crash on Saturday.

Officers said at about 1.20am on Saturday (February 11), an Audi A4 was travelling towards the village on Tarnacre Lane when it left the road, rolling several times before stopping in a garden.

Police attended and a 30-year-old man from Wesham was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving.

The man was found to have suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he has been detained.

The road was closed for more than five hours while accident investigators attended the incident.

Police believe two other men were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision and made off from the scene.

A search is under way to find the pair.

Sgt Dave Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating two men who we believe made off from a serious road traffic collision in St Michael’s.

“One of the occupants of the vehicle has been arrested and is currently receiving medical treatment for a serious lower leg injury.

“It is possible the other men involved in the collision were injured too.

“If you were in the area at the time of the offence, or saw anything unusual which you may think will assist officers with their enquiries, please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0097 of February 11.