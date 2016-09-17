Hunt for pair after £1,000 make-up theft

Up to £1,000 of make-up was stolen when shoplifters struck at a high street store.

The incident happened at Boots in Clifton Street Lytham.

Info req. re shoplifting Boots, Lytham

Police were alerted to the theft in July but have only now been given CCTV footage to review (above).

They are now hoping the public might recognise a man and a woman captured on camera.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The CCTV footage shows there were likely two people involved in this incident.

“A female appears to have been involved in distracting store staff and putting make up items into bags.

“A male is then seen removing the bags from the store.

“He makes several trips with the whole thing lasting nearly half an hour.”

Officers have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you have information on the incident, which happened on July 23, call PCSO Gary Hickman on 101. quoting crime reference WA1611111.