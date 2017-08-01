Hunt for missing Lancashire prisoner

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a prisoner absconded from HMP Kirkham.

Paul Trundle, 30, from Huyton, Liverpool, is serving a sentence of 30 months after he was convicted of robbery at Liverpool Crown Court in November 2016.

He went missing from Kirkham Prison this morning (Tuesday, August 1).

He is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, with brown/green eyes and brown hair. He has links to the Merseyside area.

If anyone has seen Paul Trundle or has any information on his whereabouts we would urge them to make contact with police.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 576 of August 1st.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.