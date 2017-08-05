Hunt for man after incident in Blackpool

Police have appealed for information after an assault on a woman in Blackpool last night (Friday).

The incident occurred at around 11pm as the victim - a 21-year-old woman - walked along East Park Drive in the direction of South Park Drive, just past the entrance to the zoo.

The woman was approached from behind by a man, who grabbed her but let go and ran off when she screamed.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, aged in his 40s and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with the hood pulled up.

Inspector Richard Irving, of Blackpool Police, said: “Thankfully the victim was uninjured, but this incident has left her extremely shaken.

“We would now like to trace the offender, and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or who saw someone matching the offender’s description.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1700 of August 4th.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.