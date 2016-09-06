Hunt for driver after crash in Layton car park

Police are looking for a driver involved in a collision in a supermarket car park.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Friday at the Tesco Express store in Westcliffe Drive, Layton.

Police said a black BMW 116d was involved in a collision with another vehicle, causing some damage to the parked car.

Officers attended the scene and spoke to the owner of the car.

They then went to the home address of the registered keeper of the BMW but found nobody at home.

Officers continue to look for the driver.

Anybody with information on the incident should call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference 1960 of September 2.