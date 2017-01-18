Hunt continues for fugitive ‘holed up in a Blackpool hotel’

A man being hunted by police and believed to be holed up in a Blackpool hotel or B&B is still at large.

Officers hunting 20-year-old Connor Dewhurst, of Stanley Street, Accrington, publicly appealed for help in catching the burglary and assault suspect on Friday.

But a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police yesterday said he has yet to be arrested.

Dewhurst is also accused of threatening to hurt people unless they hide him, and is thought to have fled to the resort to avoid arrest.

Sgt Peter Abbott said: “Despite extensive enquiries, Dewhurst has avoided arrest for two months and it is crucial we find him as soon as possible.

“We believe he has previously travelled around the East Lancashire area to avoid police and on occasion threatened people with violence so they will harbour him. We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts not to approach him but instead contact police immediately.” Dewhurst was described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, with fair hair. He has blue eyes and a piercing in his right ear.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.