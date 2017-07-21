Hundreds of plants found at resort cannabis factory

Police uncovered a cannabis factory in Blackpool, containing hundreds of plants potentially worth thousands of pounds.

Officers raided a house in Gladstone Street, South Shore, yesterday afternoon, and today tweeted to say 247 in various stages of growth had been seized.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said nobody was inside the property, and confirmed nobody had been arrested.

Enquiries are ongoing.

On Tuesday, police uncovered what was believed to be a significant cannabis farm at a property in Blackpool.

Officers responding to reports of suspicious behaviour at a house in Saville Road, also South Shore, found around 140 plants at around 9.40am.

Two men were arrested and the plants were removed.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Two men, one aged 31 from Blackpool and one aged 24 of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and are currently in custody."