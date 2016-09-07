Helicopter search after vicious attack close to leisure centre

A man suffered cuts to his head and a suspected fractured cheekbone after being battered in a vicious late night attack, police said.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after being assaulted close to Moor Park Leisure Centre, in Bristol Avenue, Bispham, at around 11.35pm yesterday.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said the man is in his 40s, and said medics at Preston were put on standby for his arrival.

Witnesses living close to where the attack happened said they saw police officers taping the scene off as patrols scoured nearby streets, where they were described as ‘looking for somebody’.

The force helicopter could also be heard buzzing overhead, with the National Police Air Service saying it was called out shortly before midnight to help hunt for a suspect.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police was unable to confirm the victim’s age, but said an 18-year-old woman was held on suspicion of grevious bodily harm (GBH) and possession of ‘a class B/C drug’.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of GBH. Both remain in custody this morning waiting to be questioned.

She was unable to say where they are from.