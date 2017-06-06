Gun raider took £600 from takeaway till

A man made off with £600 in cash after threatening staff at a takeaway with a gun.

The incident happened at around at around 4.30pm on Monday, when a man has entered KFC on Lord Street, jumped over the counter and pointed what is believed to be a replica silver cowboy style revolver at staff while making demands for cash.

He has taken £600 from the till and made off out of the back of the store in an unknown direction.

Police are now officially linking the raid with an earlier burglary in the port.

Officers said staff were 'shaken' by the incident but the replica firearm posed no danger.

DS Steve Harry from Blackpool CID said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the staff who are understandably shaken up by what they saw.

“I would like to reassure people that we believe that the weapon used was a replica and we do not think there is a threat to the wider public.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.”

It is thought that the replica handgun was taken along with another two similar items, a replica double barrelled shotgun, 75 shell cases, three silver pocket watches and two gold pocket watches during a burglary at around 10am yesterday morning (Monday, June 5th) at an address on Byron Street, Fleetwood.

DS Harry continued: “We are linking the burglary and the robbery at KFC given that the same type of distinctive replica cowboy type handgun was taken from a house but then later used to threaten staff in the restaurant.

“The owner of the items is an elderly man in his seventies and I am sure they are of sentimental value to him. We would like to find the offender and return the stolen items back to the rightful owner.

“If you saw anything around the Byron Street area between around 9.45am to 10:15am yesterday, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The KFC thief is described as white, of medium height, slim build, aged in his late teens to early 20s, with brown hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can call DC Matt Normanton at Blackpool CID on (01253) 607049 or if they fail to get an answer, they can ring 101 quoting incident reference 996 of June 5.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.