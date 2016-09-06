Grandad to plead not guilty to bat attack

A grandad, accused of lying in wait for his former girlfriend and battering her with a baseball bat, appeared at court.

Peter Powell is also alleged to have stalked the Blackpool mum.

Powell, 50, of Monkshield Avenue, Great Barr, Birmingham, is charged with maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to his ex on September 2, and harassing her by sending texts, messages and letters and going to her home.

He is also accused of burgling her home on North Drive, Cleveleys, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pouring corrosive liquid around the address.

Powell is further charged with burgling his ex’s garage and causing damage.

Powell, who indicated he would plead not guilty to all the offences, was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 5 by Blackpool magistrates.