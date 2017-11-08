Got a gun? It’s time to hand it to police...

A gun amnesty is to be held at Blackpool’s Bonny Street station for two weeks.

Police are urging people in Lancashire to hand in guns and ammunition as part of a nation-wide firearms surrender starting on Monday.

During the last gun surrender in April 2016, 139 firearms were handed in across Lancashire.

Anyone handing over firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession upon surrender and can remain anonymous.

Supt Julian Platt said: “We’d also encourage anyone who knows about weapons being kept illegally to tell us anonymously where there are and potentially help save a life.”