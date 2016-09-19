Golden lab guide dog suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in park attack

A guide dog was critically injured after being mauled by another dog yesterday.

The golden labrador was being walked through Wyre Estuary Country Park, off River Road in Stanah, by a 69-year-old Manchester man when it was attacked by a Staffordshire bull terrier, police said.

It suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries after the Staffie clamped its teeth around its neck, and was rushed to an emergency vets for treatment, she said.

The Staffordshire bull terrier suffered an injury to its face, caused by the labrador trying to defend itself, she added.

Officers were called to the park at around 2.20pm, and have now launched an investigation.

They plan to formally interview the Staffie’s owner shortly.

Witnesses can call police on 101, quoting reference number 842 of September 18.