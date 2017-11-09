Gating orders tackle crime in community

Town hall chiefs have approved two public space protection orders for parts of Blackpool.

A gating order will be introduced restricting public access to a back street running between 2 Charnley Road and 78 Coronation Street.

A council report says: “The proposal was originally proposed to assist in the reduction in crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as the throughput of problematic individuals using the alley.”

A second order has been approved for a back street at the side of 48 Penrose Avenue and Baines Endowed Church of England Primary School in a south easterly direction to Back Burton Road.

The schemes are designed to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and fly tipping.

Public space protection orders ban specific acts in a designated geographical area.

Both orders were agreed under delegated powers following consultation with residents.