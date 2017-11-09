Search

Gating orders tackle crime in community

Back street at the side of 48 Penrose Avenue and Baines Endowed Church of England Primary School. Pic courtesy of Google Streetview
Back street at the side of 48 Penrose Avenue and Baines Endowed Church of England Primary School. Pic courtesy of Google Streetview

Town hall chiefs have approved two public space protection orders for parts of Blackpool.

A gating order will be introduced restricting public access to a back street running between 2 Charnley Road and 78 Coronation Street.

A council report says: “The proposal was originally proposed to assist in the reduction in crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as the throughput of problematic individuals using the alley.”

A second order has been approved for a back street at the side of 48 Penrose Avenue and Baines Endowed Church of England Primary School in a south easterly direction to Back Burton Road.

The schemes are designed to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and fly tipping.

Public space protection orders ban specific acts in a designated geographical area.

Both orders were agreed under delegated powers following consultation with residents.