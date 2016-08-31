Four burglaries in as many hours sparks manhunt

This is the man police want to speak to after a number of bikes were stolen within the space of just four hours.

Officers investigating the spate of thefts, which all happened in Poulton between 2am and 6am on Monday, August 15, yesterday appealed for the public’s help in tracking him down.

They also hope to trace one of the bikes, a ‘distinctive’ blue Voodoo Bantoo mountain bike, worth up to £400 new.

The first break-ins were reported at some point between 2am and 6am in Robins Lane, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said, when ‘a number of sheds and outbuildings’ were accessed and a bike stolen.

Another report, from nearby Blackpool Road, was reported between 2.40am and 2.50am, when a bike was taken from a shed.

And a third call came from Robins Close from a resident who said a bike and small amount of cash was taken from their garage between 4.15am and 5am.

Information can be reported to police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number WD1605133.