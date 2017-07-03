Former BNP candidate charged over Blackpool speech

A man has been charged by North West Counter Terrorism Unit and Lancashire Constabulary in connection with comments made during a speech in Blackpool.

Jack Renshaw, 22, of Bearncroft, Skelmersdale, has been charged with two offences contrary to Section 18 of the Public Order Act 1986 .

They relate to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or displaying written material with intent to or likely to stir up racial hatred.

Renshaw was bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 27

The relates to comments made at an event in Yorkshire in February 2016 and Blackpool in March 2016 and comments made on social media.

Renshaw stood as a candidate for the British National Party at a Blackpool Council by-election in 2014.

He was filmed at a rally by far-right groups held in the resort last year with footage posted to YouTube.

Renshaw was subject to an investigation by Lancashire and West Yorkshire Police in connection with the two rallies.

Following complaints files were passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The organisation yesterday made a decision that Renshaw should be charged.