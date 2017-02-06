Fleetwood Town coach attacked after match

The coach carrying the Fleetwood Town squad was attacked as it drove through London.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, which saw yobs hurtle glass bottles at the coach before trying to climb aboard as it stopped at traffic lights.

After finding the doors locked, they snapped the vehicle’s wing mirrors off, The Gazette understands.

It happened as the team were leaving The Valley stadium following Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.

A club spokesman said: “We can confirm there was an incident as the team bus left the area following Saturday’s game.

“The bus was confronted by a small group that attempted to get on board, and caused minimum damage.

“We reported the matter to the police and urge anybody with information contact them. Nobody was hurt.”

The coach, which belongs to a Carlisle firm, does not have Fleetwood colours or livery – and is in fact often used by Blackpool FC too – but did have the team’s name across its front window, it is understood. The club said the rest of its trip was a ‘pleasure’.