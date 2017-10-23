Fleetwood takeaway shut down after police raid

A takeaway raided by police back in July has had its licence revoked by Wyre councillors.

Police find drugs and imitation guns after raid on kebab shop



During the raid, police officers seized cannabis and imitation firearms from the Yum Yums pizza and kebab shop in Brook Street, Broadwater, Fleetwood in July.

Two men, aged 37 and 34 and both from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs.

Both men were later released under investigation by the police and no criminal charges have been brought at this stage.

Following this incident, Wyre’s licensing committee reviewed the licence and councillors agreed to revoke it.

There were no representations from Yum Yums at the meeting, held behind closed doors in the council chamber at the Civic Centre, Poulton.

A Wyre Council spokesman confirmed: “The licence holders failed to attend and their licence has been revoked.”

A statement explained: “The Committee, having considered all the information submitted to it concluded that the licensing objectives were being undermined through the premises being used to further crimes.

“Given the seriousness of the offences allegedly committed by the licence holder, revocation of the Licence was considered appropriate and proportionate.

“The Committee rejected possible alternative action, such as modifying the licensing conditions or suspending the licence, because they were considered to be insufficient to ensure that the licensing objectives were upheld.”

Wyre says it is not able to name the licence holder.

No one from Yum Yums was available for comment when contacted by The Gazette.