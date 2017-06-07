Fleetwood couple ‘heartbroken’ over third theft in less than a year

A Fleetwood couple have been left ‘heartbroken’ after their home was targeted by thieves three times in less than a year.

Grandparents William and Margaret Walker, who live at Beach Road, have been robbed of items valued at thousands of pounds - including the disability car needed to transport Margaret, 61, to her regular hospital appointments.

Picture by Julian Brown 06/06/17 William and Margaret Walker who have been subjected to three acts of theft since January, pictured at their Fleetwood home

The crime spree began in August, when thieves entered their home through a downstairs window and made off with £300 in cash, £100 worth of jewellery, and Margaret’s specially-made disability car.

The brazen criminal even used William’s phone to access the couples’ bank details and drain their account of the £40 they had managed to save from their disability allowance.

In May the couple were struck once more by thieves who stole the wooden decking they had used to decorate their garden - though William said they did not report this to the police as the decking was easy to replace.

Then on Sunday the couple were heartbroken to discover their garden had been targeted yet again, with thieves making off with their patio table, two chairs and a sofa.

Grandma-of-three Margaret, who suffers from severe asthma and vocal cord dysfunction and is housebound, said: “I’m devastated.

“I don’t get out much. I can’t walk much distance without getting breathless so the only time I get to go out is to the hospital.

“My husband did the garden for me because it’s the only place I can sit and get some fresh air. My garden is my pride and joy.

“I’m scared now. People are able to come in and steal my car and my furniture. I’m really terrified.”

William, 60, who gave up his job as a lorry driver to care for his wife full-time, said: “I’m getting quite frustrated.

“For what little we get on benefits we do what we can. If we want to do something in the garden we have to go without in the house.

“It feels like we are being targeted.

“We couldn’t even get the car back because of the mess that it was in.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11am on Monday to reports that someone had had their garden furniture stolen between 2am and 10am that morning.

“A coffee table, two chairs and a sofa were stolen.”

He added: “We were called at 8am on August 21. Between 3am and 8ama person has entered the property by a window and stolen a red Seat Leon and made off undetected.

“They have also taken jewellery and a small amount of cash and a games console.”