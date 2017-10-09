First picture of 'murder' victim, who died on holiday after fight at pub

A man who died after flying on holiday after a bar fight has been named by police as Simon Marx.

The 42-year-old dad flew to Turkey on Saturday, hours after being involved in a row at the Newton Arms in Normoss, police said.

The Newton Arms pub (Pic: Google)

He died suddenly yesterday, with four men arrested on suspicion of his murder.

A post-mortem examination has yet to be carried out, the force added, with Mr Marx's death being treated as 'unexplained'.

His friends have paid tribute to him, saying he was 'always smiling'.

An ambulance was called to Staining Road in Normoss, where the fight happened, at 12.16am on Saturday, but was cancelled, a service spokeswoman said.

Police were called at 12.25am.

