Fatal crash driver has bail extended

A man accused of causing a fatal pile up on the M55 has been re-bailed until November.

Van driver David Hargreaves from Chorley died in the smash close to junction three on Tuesday May 2.

The motorway was closed for eight hours following the incident, in which three other people were injured.

A 34-year-old man from Manchester is accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was re-bailed by police until November 1.

The smash happened close to the exit slip road at junction 3 near Kirkham. It involved two wagons, two vans and a car.

One of the vans appeared to have been crushed between the two lorries. Mr Hargreaves had to be cut from the wreckage by fire crews, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hundreds of messages of condolence appeared on social media following the fatal collision including posts from regular commuters and those who knew Mr Hargreave