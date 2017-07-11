'Fake grass' thieves fooled by drain pipe

Thieves thought they’d hit the jackpot when they snatched a roll of fake grass from a vehicle advertising a Fylde coast business.

But company bosses say the lawn raiders are in for a shock when they get home with their ill-gotten gains.

The Everlawn advertising car had a roll of 'fake grass' on its roof

Instead of bagging a valuable new garden feature, what the bungling bandits have bagged was nothing more than a thinly disguised drain pipe.

Bosses at Poulton-based Everlawn did not initally report the incident to police and are more concerned about the damage to the Fiat 500 which was parked next to Amounderness Way.

Parts of the roof were bent when the roll was removed.

Managing director Steve Morgan said: “All of our vehicles have a roll of artificial grass on the top.

“It’s a feature, it’s something people recognise.

“We have a car parked on Amounderness Way, just for advertising.

“I got a message on Facebook the other day saying someone had seen someone with a Transit van pull out from there in a hurry.

“It looks like they’ve grabbed the grass from the top of the car.

“The thing is, it’s not really a roll of grass, it’s just a plastic pipe with a little bit wrapped round.

“I don’t think it will have been worth their effort and it certainly isn’t worth the damage to the car.”

Mr Morgan said the company, which has its offices in Cocker Avenue, would be looking to repair the Fiat and get it back out on the road as soon as possible.