Facebook posts help snare thief

Have your say

A persistent thief who sold items he had stolen from homeowners across Blackpool to second hand shops has been given a suspended jail term.

Some of Richard Reeve’s victims had their property returned after police put pictures of the goods he had sold to a pawn shop on their Facebook page.

The 35-year-old, now of Hillside, Matlock, Derbyshire, has 30 convictions for 84 offences.

In his latest case six months ago he admitted two burglaries and two car thefts.

At the time Judge Graham Knowles agreed to defer his sentencing to see if he could change his ways.

Reeve was finally sentenced this week to nine months suspended for 15 months.

When police caught up with Reeve he admitted further offences of theft from a car and two burglaries involving a summer house on Carlyle Avenue, South Shore, and a garage on Scudamore Crescent, South Shore, in which he stole bikes, tools, and other items.

He had six more similar matters taken into consideration by the court.