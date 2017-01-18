Ex-Blackpool FC player out in cold after court judgment

Former Blackpool footballer David Goodwillie will not be selected to play for Plymouth Argyle until the club has considered a court judgment which ruled he and a former teammate raped a woman.

Goodwillie and his ex-Dundee United teammate David Robertson have been ordered to pay £100,000 damages to the woman despite never facing a criminal trial.

Goodwillie, who played 13 times for Pool in 2004, was accused of serious sexual assault against a young woman in Armadale, West Lothian, in January 2011 but the charge was dropped in July that year.

Robertson was also questioned in connection with the incident.

The woman had originally sought £500,000 in compensation but damages of £100,000 were agreed in the civil action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Lord Armstrong said: “Having carefully examined and scrutinised the whole evidence in the case, I find the evidence for the pursuer to be cogent, persuasive and compelling.

“In the result, therefore, I find....both defenders took advantage of the pursuer when she was vulnerable through an excessive intake of alcohol and, because her cognitive functioning and decision-making processes were so impaired, was incapable of giving meaningful consent; and that they each raped her.”