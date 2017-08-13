Equipment stolen and sheds torched in attack on allotments

Allotment users are facing a huge clean up operation after sheds were torched in a late night arson attack.

Hundreds of pounds of equipment was taken before the buildings were burned to the ground at the plot in Fleetwood Road, Wesham.

And concerns have been raised that the site may have been the target of experienced raiders.

Maria Wright is among those who garden at the allotments.

She said: “People arrived on Thursday morning to find a huge amount of damage.

“Three sheds have been completely burned down.

“People have lost everything that was kept inside.

“It also looks like somebody has tried to break into another few buildings.

“We’ve had a few smaller problems in the past but nothing on this scale.”

Maria believes the attack was not the work of youths, but was a targeted raid.

She said: “You can see they’ve tried to use angle grinders and crowbars to get into the sheds.

“That’s not young people out causing trouble, that’s somebody who has come ready to break in.”

Police confirmed officers are now investigating the incident, which is being treated as an arson attack.

Lancashire Police said a rotavator and tools had been taken, with a total value of £350.

A spokesman for the force said a further £500 of damage had been done in the arson attack.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 101 quoting crime reference WA1714473