Drunk man took friend’s money

A man stole money and property from a friend in a manner a judge described as ‘degrading’.

Jay Ormerod searched his pal and stole from his pockets because he wanted more money to carry on drinking.

Ormerod, a 33-year-old factory worker, of Raymond Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to theft and breaching bail.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks’ prison and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The judge told him: “He was a friend and to search him as you did must have been very degrading and upsetting to him.”

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Ormerod was previously bailed on the condition he did not contact a girlfriend.

On September 9, Ormerod, the girlfriend and a male friend went out drinking.

Ormerod asked to borrow £20 from the victim, but he had hardly any money.

The friend took Ormerod to two bank cash machines and checked his accounts.

Ormerod then searched his friend taking cash, his wallet containing bank and store cars, a tobacco tin and lighter.

Steven Townley, defending, said Ormerod accepted he had a drink problem.