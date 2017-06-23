Drugs police raid Lytham home

Police have carried out drugs raids on a home in Lytham.

Officers swooped on Thursday afternoon at an address in the town which police have not revealed.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Acting on intelligence received from members of the community, a drugs warrant was executed in Lytham under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Reassurance visits are being carried out in the community advising them that drug activity and Anti-Social Behaviour will not be tolerated. A number of individuals have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Officers have not said if any drugs were seized or which substances were being targeted.

Sergeant Mick Pritchard said “We encourage our communities to continue to report criminal behaviour and we will act in the strongest way possible where appropriate”

Police in Lytham have been carrying out a week-long crackdown on the supply of drugs in the town.

Officers earlier this week appealed to the public for information on those who might be involved.