Driver jailed over Blackpool car chase

A man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison following a pursuit which ended in a dramatic crash.

The car chase through Blackpool happened in March this year.

Officers were led through Brunswick and Layton before the driver lost control of the Mazda car he was driving and collided with a lamp post and a garden wall in Mansfield Road

Benjamin Harding, 25, of Clevedon Road Blackpool was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

He also received a driving ban of two and a half years after being sentenced at Preston Crown court on the 2nd August.

Harding will need to take an extended test to obtain a driving licence.