Driver had lock knife and gas spray in car

A disqualified driver was found to have a lock knife and a CS gas spray close to hand in his car.

Toyan Bristol, 22, of Knowle Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a gas spray, possessing a blade in public and driving while banned without insurance.

Jim Mowbray, prosecuting, said a police officer saw Bristol driving a Mazda, with two male passengers, on Talbot Road on September 19 at 11.50am.

The car pulled into the Mecca Bingo car park.

The car was searched and a large lock-knife was found on the driver’s seat with a canister of CS gas to the right. Police described the items as “at hand for immediate use.”

Bristol, who had a previous conviction for possessing a blade in public, had no explanation for having the items in the car.

Bristol was remanded in custody to appear for sentence on October 19 at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.